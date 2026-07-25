Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 385,948 Shares of Sony Corporation $SONY

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY - Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,589,084 shares of the company's stock after selling 385,948 shares during the quarter. Sony comprises about 0.9% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.08% of Sony worth $94,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. YANKCOM Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 748.7% in the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 976 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sony by 404.1% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Sony by 4,218.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tsuyoshi Kodera sold 51,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,047,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,553 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $565,938.62. This trade represents a 64.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ravi Ahuja sold 36,826 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $776,292.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,239,208.88. The trade was a 38.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 771,838 shares of company stock valued at $16,866,580. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

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Sony News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sony this week:

Sony Price Performance

Sony stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.15 billion, a PE ratio of -105.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sony Corporation has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $30.34.

Sony (NYSE:SONY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Sony had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $19.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $32.86 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sony Corporation will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Sony

Sony Group Corporation NYSE: SONY is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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