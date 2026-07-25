Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 40,728 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 925,191 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 40,728 shares during the period. Ryman Hospitality Properties accounts for 0.8% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.47% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $85,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 126,424 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $992,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 118,050 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $770,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $127.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RHP

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 3.2%

NYSE:RHP opened at $132.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $122.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.82 and a 1-year high of $133.75.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Ryman Hospitality Properties's payout ratio is presently 126.65%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group‐oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company's portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long‐term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman's flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

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