Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stake in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,890 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 9,591 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Sanmina by 36.6% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 220 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sanmina during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 88.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 464 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 40.5% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 559 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jure Sola sold 118,368 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.84, for a total value of $27,087,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,227,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $280,917,805.32. The trade was a 8.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.17, for a total value of $218,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,868,209.77. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 157,532 shares of company stock worth $34,792,428 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ SANM opened at $234.36 on Friday. Sanmina Corporation has a 1-year low of $81.69 and a 1-year high of $255.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.97 and a 200-day moving average of $161.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.74. Sanmina had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.29%.The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Sanmina's revenue for the quarter was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina Corporation will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SANM. Argus boosted their target price on Sanmina to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sanmina from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Sanmina from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Sanmina from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $150.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SANM

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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