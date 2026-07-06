Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) by 152.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,732 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned about 0.06% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $8,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLPI. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 426,881 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $18,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,189 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,898 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 87,778 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $43.95 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 55.56%.The firm had revenue of $419.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties's dividend payout ratio is 104.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 127,429 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,369.28. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

See Also

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