Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,576,724 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 32,598 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $114,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLPI. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $144,960.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 127,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,157,369.28. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average of $46.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 55.56%.The business had revenue of $419.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Gaming and Leisure Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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