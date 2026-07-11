Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,973,015 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 71,583 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $87,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial River Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 63,319 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 64,782 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 127,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,157,369.28. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $49.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

GLPI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.18. 3,903,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,148. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $419.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $417.15 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 55.56%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Gaming and Leisure Properties's payout ratio is currently 104.13%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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