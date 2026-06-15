Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI Stock Position Cut by Sycale Advisors NY LLC

Sycale Advisors NY LLC lessened its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,442 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 21,103 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for 3.2% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned about 0.08% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $10,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

GLPI stock opened at $47.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.09.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $419.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.15 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm's revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties's payout ratio is currently 104.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Insider Activity

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 127,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,157,369.28. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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