Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,729 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.0% of Garde Capital Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Garde Capital Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $36,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Apple by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 449,724 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $149,767,000 after buying an additional 34,466 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 258.8% during the third quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 25.4% during the third quarter. Torren Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the third quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 434,808 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $144,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.4% during the third quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 156,175 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $52,009,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Apple Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Apple stock opened at $355.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.42 and a 52 week high of $360.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 125.35% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $114.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Apple's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

More Apple News

These are some of the AAPL news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Apple’s approach of adding AI features to devices customers already own may require less infrastructure spending than rivals’ data-center buildouts. One report cited fiscal 2026 free cash flow of $136 billion, up nearly 38%, supporting investment and shareholder returns. Tech Stock Sell-Off: Here’s Why Apple Has Been Immune

Apple’s approach of adding AI features to devices customers already own may require less infrastructure spending than rivals’ data-center buildouts. One report cited fiscal 2026 free cash flow of $136 billion, up nearly 38%, supporting investment and shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Senior Vice President Jennifer Newstead sold 2,398 shares, about 9.5% of her holdings. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC filing, but the reported sale alone does not establish a change in the company’s outlook.

Senior Vice President Jennifer Newstead sold 2,398 shares, about 9.5% of her holdings. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC filing, but the reported sale alone does not establish a change in the company’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: Rising memory-chip costs are a potential margin headwind, with one report citing gross-margin guidance of 45%–46%. Separate coverage also flags memory costs as a risk even as Mac and wearables demand offer some growth support. Apple faces memory cost pressure

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. HSBC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $347.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Timothy Cook sold 191,753 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total transaction of $63,846,078.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,264,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,837,377.28. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO John Ternus sold 25,412 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.94, for a total transaction of $8,460,671.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 59,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,832,236.98. This represents a 29.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 294,529 shares of company stock valued at $98,272,053 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

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