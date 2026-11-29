State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES - Free Report) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,227,108 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,529,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.28% of Gates Industrial worth $215,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,624 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 37.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company's stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company's stock.

Get Gates Industrial alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gates Industrial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Gates Industrial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTES

Gates Industrial Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE GTES opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business's fifty day moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $903.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $904.77 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation is a global manufacturer of engineered power-transmission and fluid-power solutions. Its products include belts, hoses, hydraulic assemblies and related components used to move power and fluids in industrial equipment and vehicles. The company serves customers across a range of industries, including manufacturing, construction, agriculture, energy and transportation. Its products are sold worldwide through original-equipment manufacturers and aftermarket channels. Gates traces its history to 1911, when Charles Gates founded the Gates Rubber Company in Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gates Industrial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gates Industrial wasn't on the list.

While Gates Industrial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2027 Looking for higher dividend income in 2027? Discover seven high-yield dividend stocks with attractive payouts, proven dividend histories and growth potential. Get This Free Report