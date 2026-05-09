Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 15,574 Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 237.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,137 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 158.2% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 21,167 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,791,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $446,817,000 after buying an additional 1,152,591 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 22.4% during the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 100,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,326,000 after buying an additional 18,288 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 18.9% during the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 118,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 18,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 344,146 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,983,000 after buying an additional 41,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company's stock.

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BJ's Wholesale Club Trading Down 1.6%

BJ stock opened at $92.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.28. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.68 and a fifty-two week high of $120.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.27.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. BJ's Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. BJ's Wholesale Club's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Evercore reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $107.63.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $728,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,882,156.60. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $186,939.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,785.11. This trade represents a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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