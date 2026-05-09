Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 5,307 Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,307 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Telligent Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 82,582 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,051,000 after purchasing an additional 27,627 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1,307.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,631 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6,893.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the construction company's stock worth $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STRL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $413.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $572.00 to $889.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Infrastructure presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $573.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sterling Infrastructure

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total value of $24,878,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 290,593 shares in the company, valued at $144,590,359.01. This trade represents a 14.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Dana C. O'brien sold 2,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,180. This trade represents a 14.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $48,372,500. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 4.1%

STRL stock opened at $844.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.56, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $172.69 and a one year high of $888.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $459.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.33.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $825.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

See Also

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