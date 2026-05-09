Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,906 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,620 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 54.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 85,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.

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Super Micro Computer Trading Up 5.2%

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $35.37 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.69.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer's quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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