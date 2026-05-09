Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Invests $2.19 Million in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,583 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,636 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,463,760,000 after acquiring an additional 798,975 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 949,360 shares of the construction company's stock worth $572,351,000 after acquiring an additional 311,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,852,991 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,203,592,000 after acquiring an additional 244,494 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 489,658 shares of the construction company's stock worth $318,052,000 after acquiring an additional 198,657 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 29,086.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 111,494 shares of the construction company's stock worth $68,211,000 after acquiring an additional 111,112 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of EME opened at $920.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company's fifty day moving average is $781.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $712.43. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $436.61 and a fifty-two week high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. EMCOR Group's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.67 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on EME shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $799.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EME

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total value of $685,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,157 shares in the company, valued at $15,550,199.51. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total transaction of $603,632.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,242.32. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 43,077 shares of company stock worth $32,564,911 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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