Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 345.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,588 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 300.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of BWX Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $217.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT opened at $205.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.66. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.07 and a 12-month high of $241.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $860.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. BWX Technologies's payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 177,594 shares in the company, valued at $36,097,756.44. The trade was a 5.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin James Gorman sold 1,344 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.71, for a total transaction of $288,570.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 114 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,476.94. This represents a 92.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,327 shares of company stock worth $2,734,844. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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