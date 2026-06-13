Gator Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,520 Shares of Block, Inc. $XYZ

Gator Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) by 113.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,030 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC's holdings in Block were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 173,149 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,270,000 after purchasing an additional 59,681 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Square Peg Capital PTY Ltd. lifted its holdings in Block by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Square Peg Capital PTY Ltd. now owns 205,189 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $13,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Block by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,348 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $555,369.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 601,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,874,146.02. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 268,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,112,675. The trade was a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 199,680 shares of company stock worth $15,009,081 over the last three months. 11.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Block Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE XYZ opened at $69.49 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $69.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.21 and a 52 week high of $82.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.56.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on XYZ. Weiss Ratings raised Block from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Block from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Block from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Arete Research raised Block from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Block from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.42.

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About Block

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report).

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