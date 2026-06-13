Gator Capital Management LLC Invests $2.03 Million in Cigna Group $CI

Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,369 shares of the health services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz SE now owns 26,040 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $817,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,387 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,222 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $337.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Cigna Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $338.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI

Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI stock opened at $297.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.01. Cigna Group has a one year low of $239.51 and a one year high of $338.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,054,560.34. This trade represents a 85.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Further Reading

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