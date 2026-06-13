Gator Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $612.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.25. The business's fifty day moving average price is $692.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $738.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.25 and a 12 month high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Leerink Partners reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $641.00 price objective (down from $792.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $855.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $792.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at $12,343,815.72. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

See Also

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