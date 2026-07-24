GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Cuts Position in Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC reduced its stake in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,611,211 shares of the company's stock after selling 150,296 shares during the period. Tempus AI accounts for 12.4% of GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC owned 3.70% of Tempus AI worth $298,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tempus AI by 183.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,607,083 shares of the company's stock worth $129,708,000 after buying an additional 1,039,176 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,020,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tempus AI by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,326,313 shares of the company's stock worth $195,636,000 after purchasing an additional 821,490 shares in the last quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 23.4% during the first quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,326,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,549,000 after buying an additional 821,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,621 shares of the company's stock valued at $605,772,000 after acquiring an additional 817,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TEM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Freedom Capital raised Tempus AI to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Tempus AI from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.92.

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Insider Activity at Tempus AI

In other news, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 166,250 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $9,556,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,775,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $504,403,266.84. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 4,116 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $181,392.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 74,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,986.87. The trade was a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 616,043 shares of company stock valued at $31,748,593 in the last quarter. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tempus AI Stock Performance

Tempus AI stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.64. Tempus AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $104.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 3.46.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $348.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $345.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company's core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

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