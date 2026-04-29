GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Decreases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,755 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 21,082 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised Wells Fargo & Company from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $81.43 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $68.95 and a 52 week high of $97.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $251.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.26%.The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Key Headlines Impacting Wells Fargo & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ellen R. Patterson sold 60,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $5,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 169,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,813,950.40. This trade represents a 26.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kleber Santos sold 25,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $2,193,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,006,722.72. This trade represents a 23.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $10,050,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wells Fargo & Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wells Fargo & Company wasn't on the list.

While Wells Fargo & Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here