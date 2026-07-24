GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Has $11.92 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,269 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 0.5% of GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $976,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,648 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $961,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 273.2% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 81,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,438,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $415.36 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $223.70 and a 52-week high of $479.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $427.71 and a 200-day moving average of $381.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 50.31%.The business had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $395,950. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,857 shares of company stock valued at $512,334. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 40%, citing strong AI-related demand and a rapid ramp in 2-nanometer production, reinforcing expectations for continued growth. Article Title

TSMC raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 40%, citing strong AI-related demand and a rapid ramp in 2-nanometer production, reinforcing expectations for continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Reports that TSMC plans wafer price increases of up to 10% beginning in 2027 suggest it has real pricing power, which could support margins even as costs rise. Article Title

Reports that TSMC plans wafer price increases of up to 10% beginning in 2027 suggest it has real pricing power, which could support margins even as costs rise. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted TSMC as a key winner in the AI infrastructure buildout, with demand still running hot and customers like Nvidia and Broadcom securing advanced packaging capacity. Article Title

Multiple articles highlighted TSMC as a key winner in the AI infrastructure buildout, with demand still running hot and customers like Nvidia and Broadcom securing advanced packaging capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s strong quarterly results and broader semiconductor ETF strength may lift sentiment across the chip sector, but they do not directly change TSMC’s fundamental outlook. Article Title

Intel’s strong quarterly results and broader semiconductor ETF strength may lift sentiment across the chip sector, but they do not directly change TSMC’s fundamental outlook. Negative Sentiment: Some reports warned that TSMC’s massive U.S. expansion and push to onshore AI chip production could pressure margins for years, creating a near-term overhang on the stock. Article Title

Some reports warned that TSMC’s massive U.S. expansion and push to onshore AI chip production could pressure margins for years, creating a near-term overhang on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical headlines and concerns about valuation have also contributed to recent weakness, even though operating results remain strong. Article Title

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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