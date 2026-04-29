GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Has $16.22 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 362.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,849 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 82,951 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 0.6% of GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 385.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,599,397 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $398,202,000 after buying an additional 2,064,440 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 332.0% in the fourth quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 286.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 53,650 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 39,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 706.0% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,940 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 44,620 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,021,271.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,419.01. This represents a 45.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 46,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 25,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,021 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $90.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $104.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut ServiceNow from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $158.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $146.65.

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Key ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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