GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Has $18.50 Million Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lowered its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,673 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,852 shares during the period. DoorDash accounts for about 0.7% of GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in DoorDash were worth $18,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in DoorDash by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 124.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson set a $276.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DoorDash from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DASH

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $220,762.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,263.22. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $9,491,144.10. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 89,406 shares of company stock worth $16,639,624 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

DoorDash Stock Down 1.2%

DASH opened at $171.97 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.30 and a fifty-two week high of $285.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.12 and a beta of 1.93. The company's 50-day moving average is $167.24 and its 200 day moving average is $200.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.82%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting DoorDash

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen initiated coverage with a Buy / "strong-buy" tone and set a $225 price target, framing DoorDash as a long-duration compounder — a clear earnings/growth endorsement that supports upside for DASH. Article Title

TD Cowen initiated coverage with a Buy / "strong-buy" tone and set a $225 price target, framing DoorDash as a long-duration compounder — a clear earnings/growth endorsement that supports upside for DASH. Positive Sentiment: Major grocery expansion: DoorDash announced partnerships with Empire in Canada and added multiple regional grocers (Sobeys/Safeway, Harps and others), expanding its grocery footprint and addressable market — supports revenue diversification beyond restaurant delivery. Article Title

Major grocery expansion: DoorDash announced partnerships with Empire in Canada and added multiple regional grocers (Sobeys/Safeway, Harps and others), expanding its grocery footprint and addressable market — supports revenue diversification beyond restaurant delivery. Positive Sentiment: Marketing and demand support — DoorDash rolled out April promos as diners tighten spending, intended to sustain order volume and customer engagement amid softer consumer trends. Article Title

Marketing and demand support — DoorDash rolled out April promos as diners tighten spending, intended to sustain order volume and customer engagement amid softer consumer trends. Neutral Sentiment: Local marketing content (e.g., Mother's Day guides, best brunch spots) increases brand visibility but has limited near-term financial impact. Article Title

Local marketing content (e.g., Mother's Day guides, best brunch spots) increases brand visibility but has limited near-term financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Restaurant merchant backlash: a restaurateur says ~$188K in delivery fees forced them off DoorDash and Uber Eats — highlights ongoing tension with merchants over fees, which could pressure partner retention and take rates. Article Title

Restaurant merchant backlash: a restaurateur says ~$188K in delivery fees forced them off DoorDash and Uber Eats — highlights ongoing tension with merchants over fees, which could pressure partner retention and take rates. Negative Sentiment: Multiple driver- and delivery-related incidents (theft of delivered orders, a reported fatal crash involving a delivery driver, and a municipal-employee misuse case involving DoorDash deliveries) create short-term reputational and safety concerns that could invite local scrutiny or policy responses. Article Title

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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