GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 120.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,989 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 10,941 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Twilio were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 27.7% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Twilio from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Twilio from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Twilio from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $219.23.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $184,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 620,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,166,800. This trade represents a 61.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 44,158 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.88, for a total value of $10,415,989.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,559,646.96. This trade represents a 15.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,803,980 shares of company stock valued at $341,898,467 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Twilio Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $191.43 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $201.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.93. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $238.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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