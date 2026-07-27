GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Has $314,000 Holdings in Asana, Inc. $ASAN

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC reduced its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN - Free Report) by 87.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,999 shares of the company's stock after selling 353,101 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Asana were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana by 64.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 335.1% in the first quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Asana news, CFO Aziz Megji sold 13,239 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $89,098.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 765,389 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,067.97. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Veronica Sosa sold 11,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $75,777.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 62,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $415,211.04. This represents a 15.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 118,304 shares of company stock worth $792,775 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 61.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Asana from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Asana in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.27.

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Asana Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of ASAN opened at $6.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.97. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $15.71.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Asana had a negative return on equity of 74.32% and a negative net margin of 20.21%.The company had revenue of $205.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Asana has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.090 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc NYSE: ASAN is a leading provider of work management and collaboration software designed to help teams organize, track and manage their work. Founded in 2008 by Dustin Moskovitz and Justin Rosenstein, Asana's platform enables users to create projects, assign tasks, set deadlines and visualize progress across diverse workflows. The company's cloud-based solution includes customizable project templates, timeline views, boards and automated rules that streamline routine processes and reduce manual effort.

Built for both small teams and large enterprises, Asana supports integrations with a wide array of third-party applications, including communication tools, file-sharing services and DevOps platforms.

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