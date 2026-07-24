GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Has $41.05 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,410 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.7% of GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $41,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.4% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management increased its holdings in Tesla by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 10,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 21,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $7,993,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Down 14.5%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $319.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.82 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $402.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.16.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.17). Tesla had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Phillip Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $406.42.

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Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla reported record quarterly revenue of $28.24 billion, up 25.5% year over year, and delivered a record number of vehicles, showing the core business is still growing. Tesla Q2 Earnings Report

Tesla reported record quarterly revenue of $28.24 billion, up 25.5% year over year, and delivered a record number of vehicles, showing the core business is still growing. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted progress in autonomous driving, Robotaxi expansion, Optimus production, and FSD adoption, which keeps the long-term AI and robotics story alive for bullish investors. Reuters Robotaxi Update

Management highlighted progress in autonomous driving, Robotaxi expansion, Optimus production, and FSD adoption, which keeps the long-term AI and robotics story alive for bullish investors. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts still see upside from the company’s autonomy strategy and reaffirmed Buy/Hold ratings, but several also cut price targets after the earnings call, signaling a more cautious stance. Analyst Price Target Cuts

Some analysts still see upside from the company’s autonomy strategy and reaffirmed Buy/Hold ratings, but several also cut price targets after the earnings call, signaling a more cautious stance. Negative Sentiment: Tesla missed EPS estimates, posted negative free cash flow for the first time in more than two years, and confirmed about $25 billion in full-year capex, raising concerns that heavy AI/robotics spending is squeezing near-term profits and liquidity. Reuters Cash Burn and Capex

Tesla missed EPS estimates, posted negative free cash flow for the first time in more than two years, and confirmed about $25 billion in full-year capex, raising concerns that heavy AI/robotics spending is squeezing near-term profits and liquidity. Negative Sentiment: Investor reaction also turned more negative because Elon Musk emphasized spending “as fast as we can” on AI and gave few near-term details on Robotaxi timing, which made the growth story look more like a long-dated promise than an immediate profit driver. MarketWatch Investor Reaction

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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