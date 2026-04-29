GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in Linde PLC $LIN

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC cut its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,220 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 7,074 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Linde were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Linde by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,001 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Linde by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 145,880 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $62,202,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 1,085,859 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $462,999,000 after buying an additional 363,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $512.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Linde from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised their target price on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $527.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Linde

Linde Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Linde stock opened at $510.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $387.78 and a 12-month high of $515.63. The company has a market capitalization of $236.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.78. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $496.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.43.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.64 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Linde's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total transaction of $3,111,800.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,227.77. This represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total value of $2,094,802.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at $10,643,729.02. This trade represents a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,332 shares of company stock worth $9,749,257. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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