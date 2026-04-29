GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Has $5.16 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,018 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,325 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,893,276 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,802,256,000 after purchasing an additional 503,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,399,046 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,749,146,000 after purchasing an additional 81,790 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Analog Devices by 44.8% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,507,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,302 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Analog Devices by 10.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,886,294 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,446,262,000 after purchasing an additional 541,760 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 29.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,829,931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,186,714,000 after buying an additional 1,091,004 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Arete Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Analog Devices from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $370.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Down 2.4%

ADI opened at $383.28 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $339.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.76. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.73 and a twelve month high of $408.37. The firm has a market cap of $187.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.07, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is presently 80.44%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $3,069,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 155,688 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,783,760.96. The trade was a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,434.80. The trade was a 22.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 27,324 shares of company stock valued at $8,758,085 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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