GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Has $769,000 Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC reduced its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,284 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in General Dynamics were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 620.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 72 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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General Dynamics Stock Up 1.9%

General Dynamics stock opened at $345.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $266.98 and a 52-week high of $369.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $345.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.18. The firm has a market cap of $93.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.38.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics's previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. General Dynamics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.17%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,918 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.09, for a total transaction of $11,655,934.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 766,457 shares in the company, valued at $271,394,759.13. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 3,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,016.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 44,767 shares in the company, valued at $15,825,134.50. The trade was a 7.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,260 shares of company stock worth $18,133,971. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting General Dynamics

Here are the key news stories impacting General Dynamics this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GD. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $389.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $385.00 to $371.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $398.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $390.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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