GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Has $894,000 Stake in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,613 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 9,699 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Starbucks were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,410,675 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $9,634,523,000 after purchasing an additional 971,773 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Starbucks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,460,350 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $7,229,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774,198 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,720,137 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $6,575,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Starbucks by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,691,772 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,243,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,590,494 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,149,756,000 after purchasing an additional 832,540 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Starbucks Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $105.33 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $107.27. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $96.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.95. The company has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a PE ratio of 79.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's payout ratio is presently 187.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $106.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Trending Headlines about Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $242,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,789,226.08. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $159,373.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,411,077.60. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 8,958 shares of company stock worth $877,464 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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