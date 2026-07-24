GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Lowers Position in Samsara Inc. $IOT

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC decreased its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,203 shares of the company's stock after selling 292,673 shares during the period. Samsara comprises about 1.0% of GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Samsara worth $25,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $47.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 315.84, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $478.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. Samsara had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 3.32%.The company's revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on IOT. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Samsara

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 17,975 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $631,102.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,758,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,751,292.45. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 12,065 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $402,005.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 836,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,858,852. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,464,637 shares of company stock worth $144,511,167. Corporate insiders own 35.13% of the company's stock.

Samsara Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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