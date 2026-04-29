GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Makes New $18.17 Million Investment in Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 229,071 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,165,000. Circle Internet Group makes up about 0.7% of GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC owned 0.10% of Circle Internet Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Circle Internet Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company's stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Circle Internet Group by 3,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Circle Internet Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Circle Internet Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 536,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,802,344. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Heath Tarbert sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 561,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,333,406.72. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 555,874 shares of company stock worth $54,031,625. Insiders own 10.85% of the company's stock.

Circle Internet Group Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Circle Internet Group stock opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.90 and a twelve month high of $298.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.79.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $770.23 million during the quarter. The company's quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Circle Internet Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Compass Point reissued a "sell" rating and set a $77.00 target price (down from $79.00) on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Circle Internet Group from $190.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group from $110.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $127.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRCL

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

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