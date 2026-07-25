GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Makes New Investment in PagerDuty $PD

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty (NYSE:PD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 410,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC owned approximately 0.48% of PagerDuty at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 1,219.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,402 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the first quarter worth $71,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PD shares. Weiss Ratings raised PagerDuty from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PagerDuty from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded PagerDuty from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.50.

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PagerDuty Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $699.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $120.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $119.52 million. PagerDuty had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 38.60%.PagerDuty's quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. PagerDuty has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PagerDuty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. Its platform includes PagerDuty Incident Management that provides a real-time view across the status of a digital service while incorporating noise reduction to remove false positives; AIOps that applies machine learning to correlate and automate the identification of incidents from billions of events; Process Automation offers centralized design time and run time environment for orchestrating automated workflows that span across departments, technologies, and networks; Customer Service Operations, which is offered to orchestrate, automate, and scale responses to customer impacting issues.

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