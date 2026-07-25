GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Raises Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. $APPS

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS - Free Report) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,273 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 170,134 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC owned about 0.48% of Digital Turbine worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 57,539 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,687 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 437,310 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,289 shares of the software maker's stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 272.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,327 shares of the software maker's stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 501,829 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

Digital Turbine stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $13.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.47, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.75.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 6.68%.The company had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $133.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Digital Turbine from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Digital Turbine from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APPS

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc NASDAQ: APPS is a mobile technology company that streamlines content delivery and app advertising across connected devices. Its platform enables carriers, OEMs, app developers and advertisers to engage users through personalized app recommendations, in-app promotions and turnkey monetization solutions. By integrating software directly on smartphones and tablets, Digital Turbine simplifies the user journey from discovery to installation without requiring additional downloads or redirects through traditional app stores.

The company's flagship Ignite Platform offers end-to-end campaign management, combining demand-side advertising, real-time analytics and automated content fulfillment.

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