GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 13,288 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,284 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 13,288 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of HD opened at $329.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $315.31 and a one year high of $426.75. The company has a market cap of $327.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The company's revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot's payout ratio is 65.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $391.00 to $348.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $414.17.

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Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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