GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 1,337 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 22 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 866.7% during the third quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 29 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 225 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,069.56, for a total transaction of $240,651.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,054,779.16. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,293 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,084.22, for a total transaction of $5,738,776.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,074,700.70. The trade was a 10.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 73,011 shares of company stock worth $79,057,053 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Wall Street Zen raised BlackRock from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,235.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,269.00 to $1,128.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,290.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,269.06.

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BlackRock News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Positive Sentiment: BlackRock’s tokenized money-market fund (BUIDL) has been accepted as institutional collateral on crypto exchange OKX via a Standard Chartered custody framework — this makes a yield-bearing, regulated product usable in crypto trading, widening distribution and potential fund flows. Read More.

BlackRock’s tokenized money-market fund (BUIDL) has been accepted as institutional collateral on crypto exchange OKX via a Standard Chartered custody framework — this makes a yield-bearing, regulated product usable in crypto trading, widening distribution and potential fund flows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets report the OKX integration and describe it as the first bank-backed tokenized collateral framework — a concrete commercialization step for BlackRock’s tokenization efforts that could boost BUIDL inflows and institutional crypto activity. Read More.

Multiple outlets report the OKX integration and describe it as the first bank-backed tokenized collateral framework — a concrete commercialization step for BlackRock’s tokenization efforts that could boost BUIDL inflows and institutional crypto activity. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Demand for BlackRock’s crypto products remains strong: Colombia’s largest pension manager launched a voluntary product that routes investments into BlackRock’s IBIT Bitcoin ETF, and ETF inflows/open interest remain elevated — positive for ETF AUM and fee revenue. Read More.

Demand for BlackRock’s crypto products remains strong: Colombia’s largest pension manager launched a voluntary product that routes investments into BlackRock’s IBIT Bitcoin ETF, and ETF inflows/open interest remain elevated — positive for ETF AUM and fee revenue. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and press pieces compare BlackRock with peers (Blackstone, Invesco, Schwab) as firms push into private markets — useful context on competitive positioning and valuation but not an immediate catalyst. Read More.

Analyst and press pieces compare BlackRock with peers (Blackstone, Invesco, Schwab) as firms push into private markets — useful context on competitive positioning and valuation but not an immediate catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Several investor pieces highlight BlackRock’s dividend profile and ETF leadership — supportive for long-term investor sentiment but unlikely to move the stock near-term. Read More.

Several investor pieces highlight BlackRock’s dividend profile and ETF leadership — supportive for long-term investor sentiment but unlikely to move the stock near-term. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: President Robert Kapito disclosed a sale of 8,739 shares (~$9.2M) on Apr 27 (a ~3.99% reduction in his position) — a large-dollar, public insider sale that often triggers short-term investor concern about management conviction. Read More.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE BLK opened at $1,049.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,009.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,061.10. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $893.93 and a 12 month high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.96%. BlackRock's revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 52.77 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

See Also

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