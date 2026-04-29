GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 13,698 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,483 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 13,698 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 2.7% of GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $73,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Growth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% during the third quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 3.1% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Code Waechter LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 5.3% in the third quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 871 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, Director Laura Alber bought 2,571 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.58 per share, with a total value of $500,265.18. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. This represents a 36.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk bought 2,570 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.62 per share, with a total value of $500,173.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,153.18. This represents a 23.11% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Salesforce from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Salesforce from $267.00 to $229.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $279.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

More Salesforce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Stock Up 0.7%

Salesforce stock opened at $181.49 on Wednesday. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $296.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.76. Salesforce had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 17.96%.The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Salesforce's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.54%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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