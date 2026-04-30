GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 4,768 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lessened its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,434 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 4,768 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get PNC alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 254,686 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $53,161,000 after buying an additional 77,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,750,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $218.60 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $214.05 and its 200 day moving average is $208.19. The stock has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $156.70 and a 1-year high of $243.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.40. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 20.89%.The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group's revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The PNC Financial Services Group's dividend payout ratio is 39.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Alexander E. C. Overstrom sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $584,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,179.20. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 7,407 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.98, for a total value of $1,710,868.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,942 shares in the company, valued at $448,563.16. This trade represents a 79.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 64,186 shares of company stock worth $14,840,973 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $251.00 to $237.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $263.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $241.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The PNC Financial Services Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The PNC Financial Services Group wasn't on the list.

While The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here