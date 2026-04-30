GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 7,138 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC cut its position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,334 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 7,138 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $296.00 to $292.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore dropped their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe's Companies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $289.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LOW

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Lowe's Companies stock opened at $233.43 on Thursday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.33 and a 52 week high of $293.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.18 and a 200-day moving average of $249.89.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.Lowe's Companies's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Further Reading

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