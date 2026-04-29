GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 9,019 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,169 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 9,019 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,897,854 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $45,612,087,000 after purchasing an additional 466,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $20,807,283,000 after purchasing an additional 997,536 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,347,834 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $5,885,944,000 after purchasing an additional 629,941 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,806,887 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,303,015,000 after purchasing an additional 235,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,658,547 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,218,638,000 after purchasing an additional 339,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.2%

MA opened at $507.45 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $480.50 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. Mastercard's revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Macquarie Infrastructure upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore reissued a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $611.00 to $590.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $659.00.

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Key Stories Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Further Reading

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