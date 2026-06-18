GDS Holdings $GDS Shares Sold by 12 West Capital Management LP

12 West Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS - Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,283,776 shares of the company's stock after selling 238,200 shares during the period. GDS makes up approximately 17.8% of 12 West Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 12 West Capital Management LP's holdings in GDS were worth $149,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDS. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 1,123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of GDS by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,692 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GDS from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $36.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of GDS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $48.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GDS

Insider Buying and Selling at GDS

In other GDS news, Director Judy Qing Ye sold 37,394 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $1,354,036.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yixin Qian sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 66,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,991.25. This represents a 13.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 7.99% of the company's stock.

GDS Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $32.96 on Thursday. GDS Holdings has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $48.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.56. The company had revenue of $426.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $436.44 million. GDS had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, is a leading network-neutral data center services provider in China. The company operates a portfolio of state-of-the-art data center facilities designed to support the mission-critical IT infrastructure of cloud service providers, internet enterprises, financial institutions, and government entities. GDS was among the first Chinese providers to offer high-density colocation solutions, catering to customers with demanding computing and storage requirements.

GDS specializes in delivering scalable colocation, cross-connect, and interconnection services within its facilities, enabling clients to establish high-speed, low-latency connections to major cloud platforms and internet exchange points.

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