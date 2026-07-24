GE Aerospace $GE is Noked Israel Ltd's 5th Largest Position

Noked Israel Ltd lowered its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,810 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,170 shares during the period. GE Aerospace makes up about 6.8% of Noked Israel Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Noked Israel Ltd's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $46,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 52,247.5% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,721,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,024,413,000 after buying an additional 65,595,733 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $4,444,736,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 37.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,026,006 shares of the company's stock worth $3,128,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,937 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 382.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,757,281 shares of the company's stock worth $849,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,321 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,200.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,847,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $568,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,005 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $430.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $431.00 price objective (up from $353.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $421.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $386.88.

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GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $349.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $362.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business's 50-day moving average price is $340.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.43. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $261.71 and a twelve month high of $382.97.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.56%. GE Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.14%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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