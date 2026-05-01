GE Aerospace $GE Position Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,315 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,673 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $90,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,449,731,000 after buying an additional 2,995,054 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 21.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,430,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,536,177,000 after buying an additional 1,494,541 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $285,263,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,564,097,000 after buying an additional 699,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $189,490,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GE Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,055,245.55. This trade represents a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $365.00 target price on GE Aerospace in a report on Sunday. President Capital cut their target price on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE

Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $290.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $302.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The stock's 50-day moving average is $305.62 and its 200-day moving average is $306.27. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $200.86 and a 52-week high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The firm's revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While GE Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here