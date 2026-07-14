GE Aerospace $GE Position Raised by Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,178 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $24,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 1,069 shares of the company's stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company's stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace is expected to post another solid second quarter, with analysts pointing to strong commercial aviation demand and a resilient defense business. The company’s consensus Q2 estimate is $1.86 per share on $11.9 billion in revenue, which would reinforce the recent operational strength. Article Title

GE Aerospace is expected to post another solid second quarter, with analysts pointing to strong commercial aviation demand and a resilient defense business. The company’s consensus Q2 estimate is $1.86 per share on $11.9 billion in revenue, which would reinforce the recent operational strength. Positive Sentiment: News that HAL received a seventh GE engine for Tejas Mk-1A fighter jets supports the investment case for GE Aerospace’s defense and international engine business, highlighting continued production activity and customer demand. Article Title

News that HAL received a seventh GE engine for Tejas Mk-1A fighter jets supports the investment case for GE Aerospace’s defense and international engine business, highlighting continued production activity and customer demand. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports note that GE Aerospace remains one of the market’s standout industrial names, with shares up strongly over the past year and orders nearly doubling last quarter. That strength keeps sentiment constructive heading into earnings. Article Title

Multiple reports note that GE Aerospace remains one of the market’s standout industrial names, with shares up strongly over the past year and orders nearly doubling last quarter. That strength keeps sentiment constructive heading into earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Several previews focus on benchmark comparisons, analyst estimates, and peer performance, but do not introduce a new catalyst. These pieces mainly reinforce that investors are waiting for the earnings release and updated guidance. Article Title

Several previews focus on benchmark comparisons, analyst estimates, and peer performance, but do not introduce a new catalyst. These pieces mainly reinforce that investors are waiting for the earnings release and updated guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ price target chatter around GE Aerospace largely reflects existing optimism rather than a fresh fundamental update, so it is unlikely to move the stock on its own. Article Title

Analysts’ price target chatter around GE Aerospace largely reflects existing optimism rather than a fresh fundamental update, so it is unlikely to move the stock on its own. Negative Sentiment: Some market coverage says GE Aerospace’s valuation is already elevated, which could limit further upside even if earnings are strong. Investors appear wary that high expectations may leave little room for disappointment. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings cut GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $363.11.

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GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $353.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $332.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.52. The stock has a market cap of $368.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $254.66 and a one year high of $382.97.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

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