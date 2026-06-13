GE Aerospace $GE Shares Acquired by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,380 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $18,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company's stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company's stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company's stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 348.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company's stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 4.2% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company's stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Zacks Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. President Capital cut their target price on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $348.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE GE opened at $334.89 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $232.24 and a 1-year high of $348.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $349.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.37. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $303.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.36.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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