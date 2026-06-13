GE Aerospace $GE Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,547 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $80,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Dara Capital US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $2,527,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 68,266 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 450,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,484,000 after acquiring an additional 72,257 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen cut their target price on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.22.

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GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $334.89 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $303.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.36. The company has a market capitalization of $349.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $232.24 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

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