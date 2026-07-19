GE Aerospace $GE Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 80.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,118 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 49,697 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $31,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 3,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 139 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $348.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $363.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $254.66 and a twelve month high of $382.97. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $336.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.52.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 17.72%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, President Capital reduced their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $370.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

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