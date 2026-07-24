GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,510 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,438 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $1,266,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 20.5% in the first quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company's stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 194.4% in the first quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 36.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,349,422 shares of the company's stock worth $382,931,000 after purchasing an additional 357,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 6,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $426.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. President Capital decreased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $355.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $386.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

GE Aerospace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of GE opened at $349.12 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $261.71 and a 52-week high of $382.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.43. The company has a market capitalization of $362.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.35.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company's revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 22.14%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

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