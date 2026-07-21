GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,110 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,913 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $15,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 15.0% during the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd grew its position in GE Aerospace by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 3,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 974 shares of the company's stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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GE Aerospace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $431.00 price objective (up from $353.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $355.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded GE Aerospace from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, President Capital decreased their price target on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $380.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of GE opened at $341.41 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $337.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.35. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $254.66 and a 1-year high of $382.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. Analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.14%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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