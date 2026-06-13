GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,379,370 shares of the company's stock after selling 89,531 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.61% of GE Aerospace worth $1,965,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,867 shares of the company's stock worth $23,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Dara Capital US Inc. acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,527,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 68,266 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 450,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,484,000 after purchasing an additional 72,257 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $334.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $232.24 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $303.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.36.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

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