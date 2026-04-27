GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Shares Bought by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,220 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 73,270 shares during the quarter. GE HealthCare Technologies comprises 1.7% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $41,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,307 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the company's stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,275,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,287,658,000 after buying an additional 267,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,372 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Wall Street Zen cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $97.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $89.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $68.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.81. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $89.77.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 10.11%.GE HealthCare Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. GE HealthCare Technologies's payout ratio is 3.07%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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